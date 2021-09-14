Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Insperity by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Insperity by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Shares of NSP opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,761 shares of company stock valued at $6,397,677 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

