Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Cap of $99,047.09 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $99,047.09 and $122.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,751.21 or 1.00060687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00071426 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006660 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

