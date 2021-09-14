LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

