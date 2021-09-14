Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

