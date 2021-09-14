Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,749 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRG shares. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

