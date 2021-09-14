Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 935.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,176 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FND opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,873 shares of company stock worth $36,127,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

