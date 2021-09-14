Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 27,496 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,496 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 287.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $155,419.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,702 shares of company stock worth $11,690,313. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

