Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.