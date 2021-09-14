Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,429,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

