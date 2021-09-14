Lundin Mining’s (LUN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.94.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.