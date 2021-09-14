Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $8.52.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
