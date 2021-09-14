Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.