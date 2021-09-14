Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Up to $17.34

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $17.90. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 4,182 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The firm has a market cap of $826.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 247,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 161,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

