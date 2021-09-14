Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $334,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,148 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,652. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.13 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

