MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MMYT stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.21.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.