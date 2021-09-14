Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKFG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKFG opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22. Markforged has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

