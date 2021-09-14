Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.96. 713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,218. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $87,090,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $85,041,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.