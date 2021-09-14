Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 105.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

