Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marten Transport by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after buying an additional 1,131,063 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.