Masari (MSR) Market Capitalization Tops $814,364.99

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Masari has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $814,364.99 and $910.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,634.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.94 or 0.07239064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00394229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.31 or 0.01370878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00121918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.82 or 0.00563573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.39 or 0.00511183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00342328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.