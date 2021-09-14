Mason P. Slaine Sells 620,668 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 620,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $18,495,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CERT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. 1,234,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of -106.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

