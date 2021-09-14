Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Matrix Service stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 165,270 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.