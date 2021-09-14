Matrix Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 5.51% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 208.0% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.