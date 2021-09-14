Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. 3,096,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.