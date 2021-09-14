Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.50 on Friday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Mattel by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after buying an additional 271,171 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

