MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

MAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

Shares of MAV stock opened at C$2.28 on Tuesday. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$2.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.73.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$35.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.