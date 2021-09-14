MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.38. 19,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

