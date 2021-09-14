MCF Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $375.81. 207,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average of $328.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

