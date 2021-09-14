MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.30 and a 200-day moving average of $240.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

