MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.77. The stock had a trading volume of 84,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The company has a market capitalization of $353.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

