MCF Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 740,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,302,972. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

