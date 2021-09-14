Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

