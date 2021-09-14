MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $474.58 Million

Brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce $474.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.57 million to $493.29 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $460.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 3,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

