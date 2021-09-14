Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 765.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 300.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

