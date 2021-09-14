Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 91.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 51,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 300.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 32,765 shares during the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

NYSE QUAD opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.14. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.50%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.