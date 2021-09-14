Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth $37,411,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spire during the second quarter valued at $14,427,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 56.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of SR stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

