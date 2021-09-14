Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $107,000 Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 68.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 75,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

