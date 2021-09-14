Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

SUSC opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $28.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

