Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 808.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 1,616,423 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMRX opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

