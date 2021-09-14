Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 108.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.61 and a 200 day moving average of $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

