Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 36,402 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $356,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.79. 652,347 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

