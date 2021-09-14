Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 8,759 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 824,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $86,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VYM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.49. 24,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

