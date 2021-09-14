Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,805 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Visa by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 332,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $70,390,000 after acquiring an additional 74,199 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average of $229.44. The stock has a market cap of $436.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

