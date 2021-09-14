Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 2.55% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 294,187 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

NASDAQ EEMA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,139. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01.

