Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $72.23. 601,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

