MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE CXH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 10,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,703. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.