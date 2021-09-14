Michael J. Bradley Sells 50,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TBBK stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127,207 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

