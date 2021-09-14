Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Decreased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 197,487 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,648 shares of company stock worth $11,023,940 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

