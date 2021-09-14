Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 4,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

