Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.93.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $190.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day moving average of $166.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

