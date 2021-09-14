Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $218.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.93.

NYSE MAA opened at $190.11 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

